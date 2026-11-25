Part 2 of the Project for 9/11 Truth and Accountability’s two-part presentation series, “It’s a Frame,” is now available to watch on YouTube.

In yesterday’s presentation, IC911 Executive Director Ted Walter and IC911 Research Director Dr. Piers Robinson examined the evidence pertaining to the alleged takeover and piloting of the four airliners on 9/11, as well as the failure of US air defenses to intercept the aircraft.

The presentations mark another major step in the development of the 9/11 Truth and Accountability Report, which the Project is now aiming to release in the spring of 2027.

Examining the alleged hijacking events

Drawing on the historical record of attempted suicide hijackings and his extensive review of the phone calls and radio transmissions allegedly made from the four airliners, Walter presented 30 preliminary findings and anomalies concerning the alleged hijacking events.

His analysis examined the likelihood of four successful takeovers, the consistency of the purported takeovers with past attempted suicide hijackings, and the extent to which the communications from the aircraft support the official account.

Walter argued that the cumulative weight of the anomalies, when considered alongside the findings presented by Allan Merrill and Dr. Natalie Schilling two weeks earlier, gives further grounds for substantial doubt about the veracity of the official 9/11 hijacking narrative.

Examining the evidence for automated flight control and an air defense stand-down

Building on the findings of the flight simulator study published by IC911 earlier this year, Robinson examined the unusual flight paths of the aircraft and the implications of the study’s findings for understanding how the aircraft were controlled.

Robinson argued that the available evidence is more consistent with a scenario involving automated flight control than with the official account of the four airliners being manually flown by the alleged hijackers.

He also presented his ongoing analysis of the US air defense response, identifying critical junctures that he argues warrant further scrutiny as possible evidence of deliberate interference with the air defense response by insiders.

The two presentations were introduced by attorney Mick Harrison and followed by an audience Q&A facilitated by Richard Gage.

Presentation Materials and Reports

For those who wish to delve deeper into the evidence and analysis presented in both parts of the “It’s a Frame” series, we encourage you to review the following presentation materials and reports.

Please note that the PowerPoint version of Walter’s presentation, unlike the PDF version, includes embedded audio recordings.

All of the materials produced by the Project, including the report outline released this past September and presentations made at the Turning the Tide 2026 conference, can be found on the Project’s IC911.org webpage.

Watch all four presentations

Together, the four presentations in the “It’s a Frame” series examine successive elements of the official 9/11 hijacking narrative — from the alleged hijackers boarding the aircraft to their purported takeover and piloting of the aircraft.

If you missed Part 1 on November 9, you can watch the presentations by researcher Allan Merrill and forensic linguist Dr. Natalie Schilling using the links below:

We encourage you to watch the presentations, explore the materials and reports, and share this cutting-edge research as we work toward the release of the 9/11 Truth and Accountability Report this coming spring.

Watch Part 2 of "It's a Frame"