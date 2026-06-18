Earlier this week, Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters and Redacted host Clayton Morris sat down to discuss the landmark UK Supreme Court case in which the family of 9/11 victim Geoff Campbell is seeking a fresh inquest into his death in the North Tower of the World Trade Center.

Waters explained why he believes the case represents a rare opportunity to expose the truth about 9/11 and why he is personally supporting the family’s effort to raise funds and awareness.

The conversation also touched on the legacy of 9/11, the growth of the national security state, the influence of war profiteering, the future of peace activism, and the importance of challenging official narratives.

Musing that the case had the potential to change “not just the history of the human race, but the future of the human race,” Waters urged the public to support the Campbell family as they push for a full examination in a court of law of how Geoff and thousands of others were killed that day.

The interview is available on both YouTube and Rumble.

Watch the Interview