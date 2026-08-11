What happens when “Lucky Larry” learns that hundreds of people are gathering in New York City this September for four days of truth-telling about 9/11 and the lies that have been shaping our world ever since?

Our new comedy promo imagines just that — with an AI-generated Larry Silverstein getting the news about Turning the Tide: 9/11 25 Years Later and discovering just who will be taking the stage.

Today we’re exactly one month away from September 11 and the heart of this historic four-day gathering. Please watch the video, share it far and wide, and help us reach as many people as possible in this final month.

You can also download the MP4 at the link below and upload it directly to your own social media accounts:

Download the Lucky Larry MP4

P.S. If this video goes really viral, you may want to buy your tickets ASAP before they sell out!