Two months after the momentous Turning the Tide 2026 gathering in New York City on the 25th anniversary of 9/11 (aka False Flag Day 2026), we’re positively thrilled to announce that Turning the Tide will return in 2027!

Tentatively scheduled for three days — Friday, Sept. 10, to Sunday, Sept. 12, 2027 — next year’s event is envisioned as a truth, peace and freedom festival that will feature live music, comedy, film, and visual art alongside presentations and speeches by some of the world’s leading voices in the growing movement for 9/11 Truth and a more accountable, representative government.

We invite you to take our short, six-question survey to tell us where you’d be most likely to attend Turning the Tide 2027 in person — and what you’d like to see there!

TAKE THE SURVEY

Please respond by Friday, November 13, when the survey will close. Your feedback will help inform the decisions we need to make imminently.

Thank you for helping us plan an event that lots of people across the country and around the world will want to attend!