Mark your calendars! There will be a Turning the Tide conference in 2026, organized by the same groups that hosted Turning the Tide 2025.

This four-day convening will take place in New York City from Thursday, September 10, through Sunday, September 13, commemorating the 25th anniversary of September 11th.

Our goal is as ambitious as it is necessary: to bring together hundreds of 9/11 family members, first responders, researchers, and advocates — headlined by the most influential voices of the 9/11 Truth movement, past and present — for a monumental, one-of-a-kind gathering.

As the movement enters its second quarter-century, Turning the Tide 2026 aims to honor the countless contributions of the past 25 years, celebrate our current progress, and chart the promising path ahead.

We’re also pleased to announce the launch of TurningTheTide911.org!

This new website will serve the dual purpose of memorializing Turning the Tide 2025 — with every talk from this past September now available to watch and share — as well as being the central hub for organizing, promoting, and shaping Turning the Tide 2026.

Save the date, explore the archive on the new website, and join us as we begin building Turning the Tide 2026 together: