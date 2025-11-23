In a strikingly candid interview released on Friday, Tucker Carlson spoke with 9/11 widow Kristen Breitweiser about the ongoing absence, nearly 25 years later, of not only justice but even a coherent narrative of what actually took place that day.

On the heels of Carlson’s five-part documentary series, this interview represents his most probing examination yet of the unresolved questions surrounding the events of 9/11. It is a promising sign that he intends to continue covering the issue and using his platform as one of America’s most influential voices to advocate for a new investigation.

Meanwhile, Breitweiser, who is known for her pivotal role in pushing for the creation of the 9/11 Commission, opened up about her profound doubts regarding the official account — doubts that extend far beyond her concerns over the government’s gross incompetence, as portrayed in Carlson’s series.

Highlights from the interview: