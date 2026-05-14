Please join the International Center for 9/11 Justice and UK Column tomorrow — Thursday, May 14, 2026, at 12:00 PM EDT — for a special presentation by Dr. Piers Robinson on IC911’s newly released report, “Manual or Automated? A Flight Simulation Study of Reported Aircraft Maneuvers on September 11, 2001.”

Following the presentation, Dr. Robinson will participate in a panel discussion exploring the study’s methodology, findings, and implications.

The panel will include Michael Kobs, Aidan Monaghan, and pilot Tony Robbins. Kobs and Monaghan both contributed to the study and conducted earlier research on the flyability of the flight path of the plane that struck the South Tower on 9/11. Robbins, a working commercial pilot, was one of three high-experience pilots who participated in the study.

Watch the Presentation

How to watch and submit questions

The 90-minute event will be professionally livestreamed by our partners at the independent news organization UK Column.

During the presentation, the audience will be invited to submit questions, which will be addressed during the panel discussion.

A recording of the event will be made available shortly after the livestream concludes.

P.S. We also encourage you to check out Dr. Robinson’s presentation and Q&A on the 9/11 War Room and his interview with Kevin Barrett!