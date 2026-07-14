The official trailer for The Responders has arrived, offering a powerful first look at one of the most anticipated events of Turning the Tide 2026.

This new feature-length documentary gives voice to the firefighters, EMTs, police officers, and other first responders who witnessed explosions at the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001. Many of them have spent years — and in some cases decades — struggling to make sense of what they experienced and waiting to find the courage and the opportunity to share their stories with the world.

On Friday, September 11, you’ll have the chance to see The Responders on the big screen at its theatrical premiere in New York City, followed by a special live Q&A with the filmmakers and several of these firsthand witnesses to the horror of September 11th. It promises to be one of the defining moments of this historic 25th anniversary gathering.

Please watch the trailer today, share it widely with your friends and family, and help us build excitement for a film that deserves to reach audiences far beyond the 9/11 Truth community.

Most importantly, if you’re planning to attend Turning the Tide 2026, don’t wait to buy your tickets.

We’ve extended the Early Bird deadline through July 31, giving you one final opportunity to save $25 on a Full Conference Pass. After July 31, ticket prices increase, so now is time to reserve your place.

Turning the Tide 2026 will bring together Roger Waters, Jimmy Dore, Bret Weinstein, Dennis Kucinich, and leading voices in the 9/11 Truth movement for four unforgettable days marking the 25th anniversary of September 11th. Seeing The Responders with this community — and taking part in the discussion that follows — will be an experience unlike any other.

Watch the trailer. Share it everywhere. Then secure your Early Bird tickets before July 31 and join us in New York City for this landmark event. We can’t wait to see you there.

Get Your Early Bird Tickets!