At its world premiere at Turning the Tide 2026, The Responders: Breaking the Silence received an extraordinary response, with audience members calling it a “masterpiece” — and even “the most dangerous movie ever made in this country.”

Now, a new trailer captures the reactions of Senator Ron Johnson, Roger Waters, and others who saw the film’s first showing.

The Responders is the first feature-length film to bring together multiple 9/11 first responders who attest to witnessing explosions at the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001. Firefighters, paramedics, and police officers describe, in their own words, the explosions they heard, saw, and felt. The film weaves their stories into a larger tapestry of courage, camaraderie and, ultimately, conviction to speak out about what they experienced that day.

By focusing on the eyewitness testimony of those who ran toward danger that morning instead of away from it, The Responders has the potential to reach huge numbers of Americans who have never before questioned the official account of 9/11. Indeed, this film is arguably the most powerful vehicle yet for bringing 9/11 Truth fully into the mainstream.

Watch the film

If you haven’t seen The Responders yet, watch it today. It’s now available to rent or purchase on major streaming platforms:

Amazon Prime Video | YouTube | Apple TV | Google Play

Most importantly: Send it to 10 people

Watching the film is only the beginning. The most important thing you can do is put it in front of people who would not otherwise see it.

Through the Responders Gift Bundle, you can send the film to 10 friends or family members for these modest prices:

10 rentals — $20

10 purchases — $50

Think of 10 people in your life who need to hear these first responders talk about what really happened on 9/11 — and gift them the film.

From a movie to a movement

There is much more to come.

Stay tuned for The Responders Podcast, a new co-production of the filmmakers and Firefighters for 9/11 Truth featuring interviews with 9/11 firefighters, first responders, and their families. Subscribe to The Responders YouTube channel so you don’t miss an episode.

Also, keep an eye out for a major new initiative aimed at bringing The Responders and the testimony of 9/11 first responders directly to members of Congress.

Twenty-five years later, these brave men and women are finally speaking out. Our job now is to make sure America hears them loud and clear.