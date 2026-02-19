Apologies! It’s been over a month since you’ve heard from us. We’ve been hard at work on several important projects — including the 25th anniversary conference, scheduled to take place in New York City this year. If you’d like to have the opportunity to weigh in on additions to the speaker lineup for “Turning the Tide 2026” and be among the first to receive updates, please sign up here. We’re excited to be announcing our first cluster of confirmed presenters shortly.

In the meantime, the recent release of a portion of the Epstein files has yielded some disturbing and mind-boggling revelations over the past couple of weeks — though we’ve been too busy to delve into them and their potential connection to 9/11. But when Clayton Morris of Redacted asked us to recommend someone who could speak with authority on the subject, we were happy to suggest Jason Bermas, host of the Making Sense of the Madness podcast. The ensuing interview with Bermas, a seasoned independent journalist best-known for co-producing the documentary Loose Change, was just released. Be sure to check it out.

IC911 Science Advisor Madhava Setty also weighed in with a recent Substack article examining the Epstein files in relation to longstanding questions about 9/11. His piece highlights overlaps between Epstein’s network and key political figures variously connected to 9/11, including former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, who went on the BBC shortly after the towers came down to call for preemptive war against Israel’s regional adversaries.

Richard Gage and his team also tackled the Epstein files in an article on Gage’s Substack, where they list some of the eyebrow-raising ties to 9/11 contained within the files. RG911 covers, among other things, the many meetings that took place between Epstein and Bob Kerrey, one of the 9/11 Commission’s members, as well as Epstein’s relationship with Howard Lutnick, the current Secretary of Commerce and former CEO of World Trade Center tenant Cantor Fitzgerald.

On its weekly podcast, the 9/11 War Room has also kept up with the ever-evolving story and has covered the implications of the Epstein files beyond their mere content. Co-hosts Gene and Sandra Laratonda recently shared Ian Carroll’s new platform, thewebb.io, a terrific tool to help truth activists conduct their own research into these important ties. Check out an example in this excerpt.

Perhaps most importantly, the files have catalyzed a massive surge in 9/11 skepticism among independent journalists and commentators who have only just begun publicly asking questions about September 11, 2001. We welcome these new voices and see them as the start of a groundswell that could grow exponentially as we near the 25th anniversary.

Stay tuned, and keep doing your part. After 25 long years, 9/11 Truth is breaking through.