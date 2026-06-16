In less than three months, TURNING THE TIDE 2026 will bring the growing movement for truth, justice, peace, and accountability to New York City, marking the 25th anniversary of September 11th with four energizing days of live presentations, panel discussions, networking opportunities, and grassroots actions.

Tickets are now on sale. You won’t want to miss this extraordinary lineup of voices from the 9/11 Truth movement, independent media, and related causes — some who have joined the fight in recent years, others who have dedicated nearly a quarter century to the pursuit of truth and accountability.

The conference will be headlined by Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters and popular political commentator Jimmy Dore. They will appear alongside leading 9/11 advocates, journalists, and other influential voices. The initial list of confirmed speakers includes:

· Roger Waters (Pink Floyd co-founder and activist)

· Jimmy Dore (host of The Jimmy Dore Show)

· Bret Weinstein, Ph.D. (evolutionary biologist and podcast host)

· Meryl Nass, M.D. (physician and medical freedom advocate)

· Mary Holland, J.D. (CEO of Children’s Health Defense)

· Richard Gage, AIA (founder of AE911Truth)

· Madhava Setty, M.D. (Science Advisor, IC911)

· Matt Campbell (UK Supreme Court litigant seeking a new inquest into his brother Geoff’s death in the World Trade Center on 9/11)

· Bob McIlvaine (9/11 family member and longtime advocate for truth and justice)

· Captain Raul Angulo (spokesman for Firefighters for 9/11 Truth)

Additional speakers will be announced in the coming weeks.

The conference will also feature the world premiere of The Responders: Breaking the Silence, a feature-length documentary chronicling the experiences of several 9/11 first responders and family members on September 11, 2001, and their pursuit of truth and justice in the years that followed.

Set in El Museo del Barrio, directly across from New York City’s iconic Central Park, TURNING THE TIDE 2026 will provide a unique opportunity to reflect on the challenges and achievements of the past quarter century, connect with fellow truth-seekers from around the world, and help shape the future of the movement.

Early Bird Tickets Available Through July 15 — Or Stay Tuned for Livestream Details

For a limited time, multi-day tickets are available at the Early Bird rate of just $125, a savings of $25 off the regular price. This special rate expires July 15, so reserve your tickets today and secure your place at this historic gathering.

The conference will also be livestreamed, ensuring that this landmark gathering reaches tens of thousands of people beyond the walls of the venue. Additional details about the livestream will be announced as they become available.

Additional speakers, program details, and travel information will be announced throughout the summer, so stay tuned for future updates.

Learn more and purchase tickets at TurningTheTide911.org.

Get Your Tickets Today!