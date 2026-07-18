The 9/11 Truth movement has come a long way since the spring of 2023, when Tucker Carlson first went on Redacted and bemoaned the fact that it was unacceptable to question the cause of Building 7’s collapse — a remark that seems to have triggered a tectonic shift in the public dialogue about 9/11 (and perhaps also Carlson’s firing from Fox News).

Three years later, cultural icons Roger Waters and Tucker Carlson himself are now openly discussing not only the demolition of the Twin Towers, but also Matt Campbell’s effort to secure a new inquest into the death of his brother Geoff, who was killed on the 106th floor of the North Tower.

In a powerful interview that aired earlier today, Waters unapologetically articulated many of the key claims of the 9/11 Truth movement. But even more importantly, he eloquently expressed the movement’s core message, which is the hope for a world filled with kindness and free of war.

We hope you’ll enjoy watching the interview and will keep pressing forward.

Watch the Interview