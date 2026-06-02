Fantastic news! Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters has publicly endorsed the Campbell family’s landmark UK Supreme Court case! He is urging the public to support their effort to secure a fresh inquest into the death of Geoff Campbell, who was killed in the destruction of the North Tower on September 11, 2001.

In a newly released video, Waters argues that the destruction of the Twin Towers and Building 7 has never been properly investigated and that the Campbells’ case presents a rare opportunity to bring evidence into a court of law. He also shares that he himself has pledged significant financial support for the campaign.

The Campbell family must raise £125,000 by the end of June to fund their October 2026 Supreme Court hearing. If successful, the case could clear the way for a new inquest into Geoff’s death, which would be the first judicial examination of evidence challenging the official explanation for the destruction of the Twin Towers.

Join Roger in supporting this historic effort by making a donation today!

Donate Now