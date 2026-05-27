A new episode from our friends at Redacted features IC911 Research Director Dr. Piers Robinson discussing the Center’s recently released flight simulation study, “Manual or Automated? A Flight Simulation Study and Analysis of Reported Aircraft Maneuvers on September 11, 2001.”

Using simulator experiments involving several pilots as well as extensive analysis of official flight path data, the study examined whether the reported routes of the planes that are said to have struck the buildings were more consistent manual control by pilots or with automated control.

In the interview, Robinson tells Redacted host Clayton Morris how the study found that flying straight toward the targets was relatively easy to do, whereas the more complex maneuvers reportedly flown on 9/11 proved far more challenging and counter-intuitive — and therefore difficult to explain from the standpoint of manual control.

The interview is available on both YouTube and Rumble.

Watch the Interview

P.S. For a deeper exploration of the study, we encourage you to watch Robinson’s recent presentation and subsequent panel discussion with researchers Michael Kobs and Aidan Monaghan on UK Column. The combined talk and panel discussion provide an especially informative overview of the study’s findings.