International Center for 9/11 Justice

International Center for 9/11 Justice

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Moorea Maguire's avatar
Moorea Maguire
Oct 10

Really interesting (and infuriating). I had wondered if it was just a case of incompetent leadership on the part of the IDF, but this shows that it was deliberate.

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