Just weeks after they each spoke at the Turning the Tide conference in New York City, investigative journalists Ben Swann and Abraham Michaels teamed up for a special two-part episode on the October 7 attacks.

Produced as a collaboration between Swann’s America Now and the International Center for 9/11 Justice, the episode aired on RT on October 7 — the third anniversary of the attacks — and is now also available on Michaels’ PROJECTPENS Substack.

In addition to watching the episode, please consider subscribing to the PROJECTPENS Substack so you can follow Michaels’ ongoing research and his efforts to achieve full exposure of the October 7 attacks.

Drawing on years of research by both Swann and Michaels, the episode examines the mounting evidence that Israeli authorities had extensive foreknowledge of the attacks, deliberately weakened border defenses, and apparently allowed the attacks to proceed as a pretext for war.

Key developments Swann and Michaels explore include:

New evidence of advance warnings: Michaels discusses recently reported warnings from the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, which add to the extensive evidence that Israeli military and intelligence officials knew in advance a major attack was being planned.

The deliberate weakening of border defenses: Michaels highlights the withdrawal of military forces, the curtailment of intelligence monitoring, the revocation of a civilian observer’s monitoring equipment, and testimony concerning an order to suspend border patrols just one hour before the attacks.

The Hannibal Directive and Israeli civilian deaths: Swann and Michaels examine evidence that Israeli forces fired on vehicles and homes containing Israeli civilians and discuss the fact that there still has been no full forensic accounting of those deaths.

Suspicious financial activity: Michaels discusses a dramatic spike in short-selling of an exchange-traded fund tracking Israeli stocks — from an average of roughly 1,600 shares per day to more than 227,000 shares on October 2, 2023 — raising questions about whether certain investors had advance knowledge of the attacks.

But perhaps most importantly, Michaels warns against a limited, politically convenient exposure that places the blame solely on Benjamin Netanyahu while leaving the wider military, intelligence, and political establishment unexamined.

Michaels argues that full exposure must also confront the likely motive: using October 7 as a pretext for the mass displacement of Palestinians, territorial expansion, and a wider regional war.

Help advance the pursuit of full exposure and accountability for October 7 by watching and sharing this informative interview.

Watch ‘October 7: Full Exposure’