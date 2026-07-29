With Turning the Tide 2026 just six weeks away, now is the time to secure your place at what promises to be one of the most important gatherings in the history of the 9/11 Truth movement.

Early bird pricing ends July 31!

The July 31 early bird deadline for the Full Conference Pass is fast approaching. If you’re planning to attend, don’t wait until the last minute to register for the Sept. 10th–13th event in New York City!

Get Tickets Now!

New speaker announcement: Nick Bryant

We’re excited to welcome Nick Bryant, investigative journalist and founder of Epstein Justice, to the Turning the Tide lineup.

Speaking on Sunday, September 13th, Bryant will examine the Jeffrey Epstein child sex trafficking network, the powerful interests that enabled it for decades, and what it reveals about the deeper systems of corruption and impunity that connect many of the Deep State crimes — 9/11 central among them — being explored throughout the four days of the conference.

And we’re not done yet. More speakers and program additions will be announced in the coming weeks!

Stay near the venue at a special group rate

If you’re traveling to New York, we’ve secured an affordable group rate at the Aloft Harlem, a short drive from El Museo del Barrio, the conference venue. Rooms are $255/night for kings and $270/night for double queens, but availability is limited and the discounted rate expires August 16.

Most of our speakers and organizers will also be staying at the Aloft Harlem, making it a great opportunity for you to continue the conversations, meet fellow attendees, and connect with speakers throughout the weekend.

For those flying in, LaGuardia is the closest airport to both the Aloft Harlem and the conference itself, so we recommend flying there if possible.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this landmark event. Get your ticket before July 31, book your hotel room soon, and join us for the 25th anniversary of 9/11 this September!

Book Your Affordable Hotel Room!