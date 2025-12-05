Please join the International Center for 9/11 Justice and UK Column at 1:00 PM EST on Sunday, December 14, 2025, for the Third Annual David Ray Griffin Lecture — to be given by Richard G. Ellefritz, an assistant professor of sociology at the University of The Bahamas.

The title of Prof. Ellefritz’s lecture is “9/11 Truth Today: A Social Movement at the Precipice.” Following the lecture, Ellefritz will be joined by prominent 9/11 truth journalists and advocates Jason Bermas, James Corbett, Sandra Laratonda, and Madhava Setty, MD, for what promises to be a lively roundtable discussion.

The event will begin with IC911 Executive Director Ted Walter recapping highlights from 2025, followed by a brief update from Matt Campbell, whose effort to secure a new inquest into the death of his brother Geoff on 9/11 will be going before the UK Supreme Court next year.

The Annual David Ray Griffin Lecture is held each year around the time of Dr. Griffin’s passing in November 2022. It is intended to honor his immense contribution to the pursuit of truth and peace and to carry on his legacy of scholarship in service to those principles.

Watch the Lecture

How to watch and submit questions

The 2.5-hour event will be professionally livestreamed by our partners at the independent news organization UK Column. It will begin at 6:00 PM UK / 1:00 PM EST / 10:00 AM PST on Sunday, December 14, 2025.

During the opening remarks and the lecture, audience members will be invited to submit questions for discussion during the roundtable.

Though the event will be recorded for later viewing, by tuning in live you will have the opportunity to pose questions to this amazing group of panelists!

About Richard Ellefritz’s lecture

Questions that began to emerge on the morning of September 11, 2001, swelled into the 9/11 Truth movement in the early 2000s. Twenty years later, that movement is turning the tide of public discourse, with more and more prominent voices joining those who have, for decades, been calling out the inconsistencies in the official narrative known as 9/11. Fighting against waves of anti-conspiracism from journalists, academics, and government officials — who have eagerly labeled it dead or dying or a “degenerating research program” — the 9/11 Truth movement is alive and driving toward a new investigation of 9/11. In this lecture, sociologist Richard G. Ellefritz explores the movement’s current momentum and trajectory, unpacks the propaganda tactics of anti-conspiracists, and invites an open discussion of the facts free of stigma.

Program (all times are Eastern)

1:00 PM: Ted Walter — Opening Remarks

1:05 PM: Ted Walter and Matt Campbell — A 9/11 Family Goes to the UK Supreme Court

1:20 PM: Richard Ellefritz, PhD — 9/11 Truth Today: A Social Movement at the Precipice

2:20 PM: Roundtable Discussion with Richard Ellefritz, Jason Bermas, James Corbett, and Sandra Laratonda, moderated by Madhava Setty

3:20 PM: End

Watch the Lecture