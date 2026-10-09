Matt Campbell’s fight to reopen the inquest into the death of his brother Geoff, who was killed in the North Tower of the World Trade Center on 9/11, has now reached the highest court in the United Kingdom.

Next Wednesday, October 14, and Thursday, October 15, a panel of seven Supreme Court justices will hear Matt’s appeal concerning the Attorney General’s refusal to authorize his family’s application for a new inquest.

To everyone who has supported the Campbell family over the past five years: You helped make this historic moment possible. Now you have a front-row seat to watch it unfold.

The hearing will take place from 10:30 AM to 4:30 PM British time (5:30 AM to 11:30 AM Eastern) on both days and will be livestreamed in its entirety on the UK Supreme Court’s YouTube channel. You should also be able to watch the recording as soon as the hearing ends each day.

Watch the Hearing Live

Matt Campbell’s Turning the Tide speech

Just weeks before his Supreme Court hearing, Matt delivered a moving speech at Turning the Tide 2026 in New York City. There, he reflected on his five-year legal battle and his determination to uncover the truth about his brother’s death.

If you missed Matt’s September 10th speech, we recommend watching it before next week’s hearing!

Also, check out these heart-warming photos of Matt with his family and Roger Waters as they embraced after Matt’s speech. (By the way, stay tuned for photos of the entire conference in the coming days!)

As this momentous hearing approaches, we extend our deepest gratitude to all of you who’ve stood with Matt and his family. We hope you’ll join us in watching this extraordinary next chapter in their pursuit of truth and justice.