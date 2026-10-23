Dear Supporters,

Following my UK Supreme Court hearing on 14 and 15 October 2026, I’m pleased to share a highlights video, made by the International Center for 9/11 Justice (IC911), featuring key moments from the two days of legal arguments in Campbell v Attorney General.

The hearing marked a major milestone in my family’s long campaign for a fresh inquest into the death of my brother Geoff, who was killed in the North Tower of the World Trade Center on 11 September 2001.

Seven Supreme Court Justices heard arguments on a fundamental constitutional question: Can the Attorney General’s refusal to authorise an application for a fresh inquest be challenged in court, or is that decision immune from judicial review?

The highlights capture some of the most important exchanges between the Justices and counsel, including the arguments advanced on our behalf by Nicholas Bowen KC and the questions raised by the Court.

Watch the Supreme Court highlights here:

A special thank you to IC911 for helping bring our case to a wider audience, including through this video, and for its invaluable assistance in the preparation of our submissions and with our fundraising efforts.

Above all, thank you to every single person who has donated, shared the campaign, offered encouragement or otherwise supported us throughout this long journey. Your generosity and commitment made it possible to bring this case before the UK’s highest court. We simply could not have reached this stage without you.

Judgment is expected in early 2027. A successful appeal would not automatically result in a fresh inquest, but it could remove a major legal obstacle and allow our challenge to the Attorney General’s refusal to proceed before the High Court.

There are still outstanding legal fees to be covered, and anyone wishing to continue supporting the campaign can do so here:

https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/911

Please do watch and share the highlights. Raising awareness of this case remains an important part of our continuing pursuit of truth, justice, and accountability.

Thank you again for helping us reach this extraordinary milestone. Whatever the outcome, I am deeply grateful for your support.

Matt Campbell