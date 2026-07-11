The campaign for a new inquest into the death of Geoff Campbell continues to reach larger audiences.

This week, Matt Campbell and Roger Waters appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored to discuss Campbell’s landmark UK Supreme Court case, exposing hundreds of thousands of viewers to the legal battle over whether evidence for the demolition of the World Trade Center towers will finally be examined in a court of law.

While Piers Morgan repeatedly challenged Waters over his views on 9/11 and sought to portray Waters’ support for the case as politically motivated, Campbell consistently brought the conversation back to its central purpose: securing a fair legal hearing in which evidence can be presented under oath and evaluated by a coroner.

More than 3,000 comments have been posted on the video since it was published on YouTube, with the overwhelming majority favoring Campbell and Waters—and criticizing Morgan’s handling of the discussion.

The interview is another sign that Campbell’s historic legal challenge is beginning to break into the mainstream. With the 25th anniversary of 9/11 approaching and the UK Supreme Court hearing set for October 14–15, public attention is only likely to grow. Stay tuned for further developments in the coming weeks!