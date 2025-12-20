In another momentum-building interview for the 9/11 Truth movement, independent journalist Kim Iversen spoke with Matt Campbell earlier this week about his multiyear battle to secure a new inquest into the murder of his brother Geoff on 9/11 — and about the UK Supreme Court’s recent landmark decision to hear his case.

Matt’s case is also making waves in the British legal world. In October, Oxford legal scholar Dane Luo published an article that closely tracks — and lends scholarly weight to — the legal arguments Matt and his team are advancing. Luo’s analysis shows both how strong Matt’s case is and how high the stakes are for British law. We recommend Luo’s piece to anyone interested in the legal dimensions of the case.

We would like to thank the many supporters whose generous donations helped cover Matt’s Supreme Court filing fee and his ongoing publicity effort. Your support is producing high-profile interviews like this one with Kim Iversen and enabling Matt to bring his fight for justice to a far wider audience.

Read Luo's Legal Analysis