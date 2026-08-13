Earlier this year, Ray McGinnis interviewed Kacee Papa, one of four daughters of Edward “Eddie” Papa. Eddie Papa was born in 1954 and died at the age of 47 on September 11, 2001.

A longtime employee of Cantor Fitzgerald working in securities, Eddie Papa was in the North Tower in February 1993 during the truck bombing at the World Trade Center. On December 15, 2001, The New York Times tribute to Eddie Papa included these words: “His brother, the Rev. Charles E. Papa, said Mr. Papa was a deeply committed Roman Catholic who respected others’ beliefs. He also helped people, including the elderly woman he carried down 10 flights of smoke-filled stairs in the 1993 attack on the Trade Center” on February 26th that year.

Ray interviewed Kacee from her home in Vermont, a state Ray mentioned before the interview got underway that his own family has roots in going back to the 1780s.

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