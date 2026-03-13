Nearly 25 years after 9/11 — the false flag attack that changed the course of history — the US and Israel are waging a brutal and apparently ill-fated war against Iran, the seventh and final country slated for regime change in the secret post-9/11 Pentagon memo famously revealed by General Wesley Clark in a 2007 interview with Amy Goodman.

It is tragic — and a failure of civil society that may be studied for generations to come — that the likely perpetrators of 9/11 made it this far before the world could fully come to its senses about that day and stop the now-25-year war rampage dead in its tracks. Every journalist who contributed directly or indirectly to our society’s inability to reckon with the truth about 9/11 much earlier bears some responsibility for where we find ourselves today.

It is all the more frustrating that this seventh and final regime change war is being waged just as 9/11 truth is finally starting to gain mass support. We’ve made remarkable progress over the past few years, but it is obviously coming too late to prevent the global “war of terror” that 9/11 was designed to enable. Yes, a worldwide 9/11 reckoning would benefit future generations immensely, but most of the damage that has been done cannot be undone.

One journalist who appears intent on doing better than his predecessors and accelerating the path to mass 9/11 awareness is Ian Carroll. Barely known just a few years ago, this young thirty-something researcher has managed to gain a large following on social media and earn himself appearances on the most popular podcasts of the day, including Joe Rogan, Tucker Carlson, and Candace Owens.

His original deep dive into megacorporations that control the vast majority of our brands quickly established Carroll as a serious investigator who relies solely on primary source information and incontrovertible data. His message has been consistent throughout: Never trust someone else’s research (not even his!); always conduct your own. Follow the trail wherever it leads you, not where you would like it to go.

In early February, a week after the recent release of three million Epstein files, Carroll announced that he had created a new AI platform, thewebb.io, to which his team had uploaded the three million files and made them searchable without interference from the internet or outside algorithms. The idea was not only to have all the files available in one place but also to be able to interact with them by asking specific questions, which would allow the app to extract information from all relevant documents while providing sources and links.

The Epstein files were meant to be only the beginning of the project, and, sure enough, a couple of weeks ago, he began hinting that he would be tackling 9/11 next — very exciting news for all of us who have been pushing for 9/11 truth and justice for the better part of two decades.

True to his word, he reached out to a handful of people in the 9/11 truth community to obtain the most critical 9/11 data. A small team consisting of Richard Gage and members of the International Center for 9/11 Justice and the 9/11 War Room were more than happy to oblige. It’s been a monumental task for us, given that none of these files existed in one place. But we’ve managed to provide his team with 19,000 files so far — many of them from the “9/11 Datasets” assembled by researcher Justin Keogh — and we’ll be adding to them as we go along.

Then, last Friday, Carroll officially announced the launch of the 9/11 portion of his new platform in a podcast aptly titled “It’s time to talk about 9/11.” He referred to 9/11 as “the crux of the entire global world order, and the entire zeitgeist of American political thought and American mind control in our generation” (11:18). And he stated emphatically, “It is time that, as a nation, we all confronted the truth that has been staring us in the face for a very long time.”

Carroll’s focus on 9/11 will surely open the door to a new, younger generation of truth-seekers, who are largely unafflicted by the trauma visited upon many who lived through the events of that day. The renewed interest in the issue is palpable and follows a trajectory that has been gaining significant momentum over the past year.

Carroll readily admits that he still has a lot to learn on the subject. Even so, there is something refreshing in hearing him describe the collapse of the towers in his own words, though seasoned researchers may slightly wince when he refers to all three World Trade Center towers as having collapsed “at free-fall speed.” (The correct term is “free-fall acceleration,” and the towers, unlike Building 7, came down at slightly less than free fall.)

And while the fingerprints of Israeli intelligence are indeed all over 9/11, he also leans a bit too heavily toward framing the event, at its core, as an Israeli false flag operation (29:09). This is perhaps understandable, considering the genocide and relentless wars Israel has been perpetrating since October 7th and considering the obvious ways Israel benefited from 9/11 — as acknowledged by Benjamin Netanyahu himself. But the crimes of 9/11 certainly could not have been executed without the involvement of US operatives, including many who are not primarily motivated by Zionism. One hopes that as Carroll’s analysis of 9/11 develops, he will distribute responsibility more broadly.

As an investigative tool, Carroll’s platform promises possibilities that until now simply did not exist. Far beyond offering simple keyword searches, it is capable of matching meaning across text and images through various layers of information. It also allows users to upload their own document sets to analyze. We encourage everyone to check out the site for themselves as soon as it is officially launched.

Carroll anticipates that thewebb.io will provide him with a sophisticated framework to conduct his own investigation into 9/11 (32:11). He also aims to produce an entire series on 9/11 (31:58), which we hope to have the opportunity to collaborate with him on.

With so many recent positive developments, the time has clearly come to take 9/11 awareness, 9/11 research, 9/11 truth, and 9/11 justice to the next level.

Ted Walter is executive director of the International Center for 9/11 Justice. Sandra Laratonda is co-host of the 9/11 War Room.