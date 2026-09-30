On the 25th anniversary of 9/11 and the 20th anniversary of the founding of The Journal of 9/11 Studies, the Journal is launching a new forum dedicated to the study of Structural Deep Events (SDEs) and State Crimes Against Democracy (SCADs).

Building on these concepts pioneered by Professors Peter Dale Scott and Lance DeHaven-Smith, the forum will provide a home for rigorous scholarship that examines the role of deep politics, criminality, deception, and propaganda in major political events.

While 9/11 will remain an important focus of the Journal, the forum will extend beyond 9/11 to examine other historical and contemporary events through the SDE and SCAD frameworks. It will also seek to further develop those frameworks as tools for understanding how power is exercised and how state-sponsored crimes can be identified.

The forum launches with the five papers listed below. Additional articles will follow in the remainder of 2026 and beyond.

Introduction to 25th Anniversary Forum on SDEs and SCADs

By Piers Robinson and Kevin Ryan

Foreword to 25th Anniversary Forum on SDEs and SCADs: “9/11 as a Structural Deep Event”

By Peter Dale Scott

Usual Suspects in the Deep State: Spectacle Management and the Charlie Kirk / TPUSA Affair

By Matthew Witt

Was the Now-Forgotten Murder of One Man on September 9, 2001 a Crucial Pre-condition for 9/11?

By Peter Dale Scott and Aaron Good

‘Continuity of Government’ Planning: War, Terror and the Supplanting of the U.S. Constitution

By Peter Dale Scott