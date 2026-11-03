On Monday, November 9, and Monday, November 16, the Project for 9/11 Truth and Accountability (PTA) will present its work to date on evidence regarding the alleged hijacking of the four airliners on September 11, 2001, by 19 operatives of al-Qaeda.

Titled “It’s a Frame,” the two-part event will feature presentations by PTA researchers Allan Merrill, Ted Walter, and Dr. Piers Robinson as well as by forensic linguist Dr. Natalie Schilling, whose recent study examined communications purportedly made from two of the four flights.

Together, the presentations will lay out grounds for substantial doubt that the alleged pilot hijackers actually boarded and piloted any of the four airliners.

Attorney Mick Harrison will introduce the presentations, and architect Richard Gage will facilitate the Q&A sessions at the end of each day.

Part 1 — Monday, November 9 | 1:00 – 3:30 PM ET

Allan Merrill: Analysis of Evidence Pertaining to Whether the Alleged Hijackers Boarded the Five Flights on 9/11 and of Mohamed Atta’s Luggage

Dr. Natalie Schilling: Linguistic Analysis of Transmissions Purportedly Made from Flight 11 and Flight 93

Part 2 — Monday, November 16 | 1:00 – 3:00 PM ET

Ted Walter: Analysis of the Alleged Hijacking Events and Purported Eyewitness Reports from Flight Attendants and Passengers

Dr. Piers Robinson: Analysis of Evidence Indicating Automated Control of the Aircraft and an Intentional Stand-Down of US Air Defenses

Each day will conclude with a 30-minute Q&A session. Viewers are encouraged to submit their questions through the YouTube live chat.

To watch both events, visit IC911’s YouTube channel or IC911.org at the scheduled times. They will also be recorded and viewable afterwards.

Watch the Presentations >