This Sunday, December 14, we invite you to join us at 1:00 PM EST / 6:00 PM UK for the Third Annual David Ray Griffin Lecture, honoring the late pioneering scholar whose work helped lay the intellectual foundation of the 9/11 truth movement.

This year, we aim to take stock of where the movement currently stands, what challenges and opportunities lie ahead, and how we can collectively continue pushing the truth into mainstream consciousness.

The lecture — “9/11 Truth Today: A Social Movement at the Precipice” — will be presented by Richard G. Ellefritz, PhD, an assistant professor of sociology at the University of The Bahamas. His scholarship has focused extensively on the discourse of the movement and the propaganda tactics of its opponents.

Following the lecture, Dr. Ellefritz will be joined by four distinguished panelists — Jason Bermas, James Corbett, Sandra Laratonda, and Madhava Setty, MD — for a roundtable discussion and audience Q&A exploring how truth can continue to break through into the mainstream.

Watch live and submit questions at the link below:

Each of these speakers has recently addressed questions that are key to understanding this moment — most importantly, why the message of 9/11 truth is taking hold now and what it will take to break through the remaining barriers. To familiarize you with their latest thinking, we’re sharing recent talks or articles by each of them.

Join us this Sunday for a thrilling conversation about the state of the movement and where it must go next. We will be accepting questions from the audience, so be sure to tune in live if you can.

Let’s honor David Ray Griffin not only by remembering his work but by carrying it forward. We can’t wait to see you there!

