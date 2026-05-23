A compelling new presentation by Dr. Piers Robinson on IC911’s recently released flight simulation study is now available to watch on IC911.org. (The final report of the study is available here.)

Delivered last week on UK Column, Dr. Robinson’s presentation provides a cogent 40-minute summary of the study’s central finding that the routes flown on 9/11 were consistent with automated control and not with manual control by hijacker pilots.

The event also featured an illuminating panel discussion with researchers Michael Kobs and Aidan Monaghan, both of whose seminal work, done in the early 2010s, the study was built upon. Even viewers already familiar with the report are likely to gain valuable new insights from the discussion.

The study’s release dovetails with a newly published linguistic analysis commissioned by IC911 that casts serious doubt on whether radio transmissions that purportedly came from American Airlines Flight 11 were actually made by alleged hijacker Mohamed Atta.

Taken together, the two studies contribute substantial new evidence undermining the official story’s core claim that Islamic fundamentalists commandeered and flew the aircraft involved in the events of 9/11.

Watch the Presentation