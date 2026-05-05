International Center for 9/11 Justice

International Center for 9/11 Justice

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Men's Media Network's avatar
Men's Media Network
16h

It’s widely believed, by photographic evidence, that there were no planes. Yeah, sounds crazy. But once you see the photos and video, you can’t unsee it.

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Jesse David's avatar
Jesse David
28m

Curious to read this, I've always been extremely skeptical that Hani Hanjour was able to pull off that insane corkscrew manuever into the side of the Pentagon without even clipping the lawn.

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