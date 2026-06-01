Dear friends,

Matt Campbell and his family, who lost their beloved son and brother Geoff on 9/11, will go before the UK Supreme Court this October!

If they prevail, it will pave the way for the inquest into Geoff’s death to finally be reopened. This will give the Campbell family — and the 9/11 Truth movement — the opportunity to prove in a court of law that the Twin Towers were brought down by controlled demolition.

But before the case can go forward, the Campbell family needs to raise £125,000 by the end of June to cover their legal fees.

Your help today is critical to reaching this goal, and here’s why.

Tomorrow, a major public figure will voice his support for 9/11 Truth for the first time ever and urge the public to donate to the Campbells’ case.

First impressions matter. When thousands of people visit the Crowdfunder page, we want them to see a campaign that is already building momentum. That’s why we’re asking supporters like you to help us reach 100 donations before the day is out.

Will you help us get there? Whether you give £5 or £500, your gift will help demonstrate the strong public support behind this historic case.

Donate Now

This Is the Final Push!!!

The Campbells have been fighting to reopen Geoff’s inquest for years, and many of you have been supporting their efforts since 2020. They — and IC911 — couldn’t be more grateful for your dedication to this cause.

Now, after years of legal battles, they will finally take their case before the UK Supreme Court. And this fundraiser is the final push for one simple reason.

If the Campbells do not prevail at the Supreme Court, there will be no further avenue of appeal and no need for additional funding.

If they do prevail, however, a substantial portion of their legal fees will be reimbursed by the British government. Those recovered funds will help finance the next phase of the case. And if they succeed at that stage, they will recover additional costs that can help fund their legal representation at the inquest itself.

In other words, the £125,000 being raised now is not simply funding this one hearing. It is helping the Campbell family reach the point where future stages of the case will be funded largely through the recovery of legal costs.

So, after years of litigation, it all comes down to this moment. Can we help the Campbell family raise the final £125,000 they need?

Please visit Crowdfunder today and let them know the answer is “yes”!

Donate on Crowdfunder.co.uk

With deep gratitude,

Ted Walter

Executive Director

International Center for 9/11 Justice