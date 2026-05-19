International Center for 9/11 Justice

International Center for 9/11 Justice

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Plethora Productions's avatar
Plethora Productions
1d

Piers. If you ever have a chance to read Daniel Hopsicker`s research on Atta, like Welcome To Terror Land, or even just watch his speeches about him, it definitely paints the portrait of Atta as an intel agent involved in smuggling drugs for the agency in Florida. Daniel Hopsicker was one of the best researchers to ever live, with books like Barry and the Boys which described a veritable White House Cartel.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Intl. Center for 9/11 Justice · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture