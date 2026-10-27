We’re very excited to announce that every talk from Turning the Tide 2026 is now available as a stand-alone video, both on the Turning the Tide website and in a dedicated playlist on the IC911 YouTube channel.

We’ve also posted more than 1,100 photos from all four days of the conference, capturing the speakers, the audience, and countless memorable moments from this extraordinary gathering.

Now that each presentation is available individually, we encourage you to share the talks that most inspired, moved, or impressed you with friends and family and on social media.

Thank you for helping us carry the momentum forward!