Part 1 of the Project for 9/11 Truth and Accountability’s (PTA) two-part presentation series, “It’s a Frame,” is now available to watch in its entirety.

In the nearly three-hour presentation on November 9, PTA researcher Allan Merrill and forensic linguist Dr. Natalie Schilling examined two major areas of evidence relating to the alleged hijacking of the four airliners on 9/11.

Merrill presented an extensive analysis of the evidence pertaining to whether the alleged hijackers boarded the flights. Schilling presented the findings of her forensic linguistic analysis of transmissions purportedly made from American Airlines Flight 11 and United Airlines Flight 93.

Together, the presentations form part of PTA’s ongoing effort to critically examine the evidence underlying the official account of the alleged 9/11 hijackings for the forthcoming 9/11 Truth and Accountability Report.

Presentation Materials and Reports

For those who wish to delve deeper into the evidence and analysis, we encourage you to review the PDF of Merrill’s PowerPoint presentation and the two reports prepared by Dr. Schilling earlier this year:

Part 2 rescheduled for Monday, Nov. 23

Please note that Part 2, originally scheduled for November 16, has been rescheduled for Monday, November 23, from 1:00 to 3:30 PM ET.

Part 2 will feature two additional presentations:

Ted Walter: Analysis of the Alleged Hijacking Events and Purported Eyewitness Reports from Flight Attendants and Passengers

Dr. Piers Robinson: Analysis of Evidence Indicating Automated Control of the Aircraft and an Intentional Stand-Down of US Air Defenses

Attorney Mick Harrison will introduce the presentations, and Richard Gage will facilitate a 30-minute Q&A session. Viewers are encouraged to submit questions through the YouTube live chat.

The presentation will be accessible through IC911.org and IC911’s YouTube channel. We will send a reminder shortly before the event.

Part 1: Complete chapter guide

For those who wish to watch particular sections of Part 1, the following chapter links allow you to jump directly to specific topics.

Allan Merrill — Analysis of Whether the Alleged Hijackers Boarded the Five Flights on 9/11 and of Mohamed Atta’s Luggage

· 0:00 — Introduction

· 3:00 — Allan Merrill: Did the Alleged Hijackers Board the Flights?

· 5:00 — Overview of the Evidence and Key Findings

· 17:30 — What Evidence Was Presented to the Public?

· 21:00 — Ziad Jarrah’s Ticket Purchase and Boarding Pass

· 26:00 — Evidence Related to Mohamed Atta and Hani Hanjour Checking In

· 32:00 — Problems with the Alleged Flight Manifests

· 40:00 — Missing and Conflicting Boarding Pass Records

· 49:00 — Passenger Name Records and Airline Check-In Data

· 57:00 — Eyewitness Evidence Related to the Alleged Hijackers Checking In

· 1:06:00 — Summary of Check-In and Boarding Eyewitness Evidence

· 1:10:00 — Airport Security Video and Identification Issues

· 1:11:00 — Atta and al-Omari’s Unusual Portland-to-Boston Itinerary

· 1:15:30 — The Conduct of US Airways Employees in Portland

· 1:20:00 — Mohamed Atta’s Checked Luggage: Key Questions

· 1:24:00 — FBI Search Warrant and Alleged Luggage Contents

· 1:26:00 — Conflicting Accounts of Why the Luggage Missed Flight 11

Dr. Natalie Schilling — Forensic Linguistic Analysis of Flight 11 and Flight 93 Transmissions

· 1:30:00 — Dr. Natalie Schilling: Forensic Linguistic Analysis

· 1:35:00 — Methods and Limitations of Accent Identification

· 1:39:00 — Examining the AA11 and UA93 Transmissions

· 1:45:00 — Pronunciation and Accent Features of the AA11 Voice

· 1:50:00 — Comparing Arabic, Caribbean, and West African English

· 1:56:00 — Could Mohamed Atta Have Spoken This Way?

· 2:00:00 — Analysis of the UA93 Mayday Transmission

· 2:04:00 — Comparing Emergency Transmissions from Other Flights

· 2:08:00 — ‘It’s a Frame’: Acoustic Analysis of the UA93 Recording

· 2:14:00 — Conclusions and Limitations of the Linguistic Analysis

Audience Q&A

· 2:15:00 — Audience Q&A with Allan Merrill and Natalie Schilling

· 2:35:00 — Questions About Atta’s Luggage and FBI Records

· 2:42:00 — Airport Video and Final Questions

We encourage you to watch the presentations, explore the accompanying presentation materials and reports, and share this cutting-edge research with others.

Watch the Presentations