And the slow wheels of justice grind on.

More than five years after the family of Geoff Campbell submitted their application for a fresh inquest into Geoff’s death in the North Tower on September 11, 2001, Geoff’s surviving brother Matt will have his day — actually two days — before the UK Supreme Court.

Be sure to tune in this Wednesday, October 14, and Thursday, October 15, from 10:30 AM to 4:30 PM British Time (5:30 AM to 11:30 AM Eastern) for one of the most pivotal moments in the worldwide pursuit of justice regarding the false flag events of 9/11.

We previously announced that Matt’s hearing would be livestreamed on the UK Supreme Court’s YouTube channel — but that is no longer the case.

Instead, the two-day proceeding will be livestreamed on the Supreme Court’s specific webpage for Matt’s case.

Watch the Hearing Live

However, following the hearing, the recordings for each day will not be posted to the same Supreme Court webpage. Instead, they will be uploaded to the Supreme Court’s YouTube channel within a couple days.

Since most of you inevitably will not be able to watch the entire six hours of proceedings each day, we will notify you once the recordings have been posted. In addition, we will do our best to guide you to some of the key moments of the hearing once those videos become available.

One more thing: If you have time before tomorrow’s hearing, we highly recommend watching the speech Matt gave at Turning the Tide. And if you have even more time, we encourage you to read his written case.

We are deeply grateful to all of you who’ve supported Matt and his family over these past six years. We trust that tomorrow your generosity will begin to bear fruit.