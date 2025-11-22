We are beyond thrilled to announce that the UK Supreme Court has agreed to hear the appeal in the case brought by Matt Campbell challenging the British attorney general’s refusal to allow a new inquest into the death of his brother Geoff on September 11, 2001.

Matt’s relentless pursuit of truth and justice has reached this pivotal stage — equivalent to going before the US Supreme Court — thanks to the extraordinary support of the public and the undeniable strength of his case.

Further details will be shared soon. In the meantime, we encourage everyone to watch (or re-watch) Matt’s powerful speech at the Turning the Tide conference, which concisely outlines the history of the case and explains what will be argued before the Supreme Court.