If you’ve been thinking about traveling to Turning the Tide 2026: 9/11 25 Years Later, now is the time to make your plans.

We’re pleased to announce that we’ve secured an affordable group rate at the stylish Aloft Harlem, just minutes from the conference venue.

Rooms are available for $255 per night for a king room and $270 per night for a room with two queen beds — an exceptional value for New York City during one of the busiest times of the year.

Because the number of rooms is limited, reservations will be accepted only while rooms remain available or until the group booking deadline of August 16th, whichever comes first. If you know you’ll be joining us, we strongly encourage you to reserve your room as soon as possible.

The conference itself continues to grow as we add more outstanding speakers and panelists.

We’re excited to welcome former Congressman Dennis Kucinich, James Corbett (appearing virtually), and Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski (USAF, Ret.). Kwiatkowski is a former Pentagon insider, a member of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, and a frequent guest on Judge Andrew Napolitano’s Judging Freedom.

They join an already exceptional lineup that includes Roger Waters, Jimmy Dore, Bret Weinstein, Mary Holland, Meryl Nass, Matt Campbell, Jason Bermas, Madhava Setty, and many more.

We’re also thrilled to announce the participation of leading controlled demolition educators Niels Harrit and Jonathan Cole (Cole will be presenting his new video “False Flag Day”) as well as key members of the team preparing the landmark 25th anniversary report for Senator Ron Johnson’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, including Mick Harrison, Richard Gage, Allan Merrill, and Piers Robinson.

If you’re planning to attend the full conference, don’t forget that the Early Bird Full Conference Pass is available only through July 31st. After that date, ticket prices increase.

For hotel information and to buy tickets, visit TurningtheTide911.org.

We look forward to seeing you in New York this September! And if you can’t make it there in person, stay tuned for info about the livestream.

Get Your Tickets Today!