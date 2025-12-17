Professor Richard G. Ellefritz delivered the Third Annual David Ray Griffin Lecture on December 14, 2025. He honored the late Dr. Griffin with a lecture entitled “9/11 Truth Today: A Social Movement at the Precipice,” which reframed 9/11 Truth as a legitimate, empirically grounded movement on the cusp of redefining social reality.

Before the lecture, 9/11 family member Matt Campbell joined Ted Walter to discuss the latest breakthrough in his family’s effort to secure a new inquest into the death of his brother Geoff, and Dr. Madhava Setty gave introductory remarks.

Following the lecture, Dr. Setty facilitated an insightful roundtable discussion with Ellefritz and some of the most powerful voices in the 9/11 Truth movement today: Jason Bermas, James Corbett, and Sandra Laratonda.

We invite you to watch the lecture and roundtable discussion at IC911.org. There you’ll find detailed synopses to help you navigate and absorb the complex material and discussion topics as well as links to various supporting materials related to Ellefritz’s lecture.

Watch the Lecture

Opening Remarks

A 9/11 Family Goes to the UK Supreme Court

David Ray Griffin and 9/11 Truth Today

9/11 Truth Today: A Social Movement at the Precipice

Roundtable Discussion