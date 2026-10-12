With just two days remaining until his historic hearing before the UK Supreme Court, 9/11 family member Matt Campbell joined IC911 Executive Director Ted Walter for a special episode of the IC911 Podcast.

In this 28-minute interview, Matt discusses the final preparations for the October 14–15 hearing, his confidence in the case, and the constitutional question at its heart: Should the UK Attorney General’s refusal to authorize an application for a new inquest be subject to judicial review?

Matt also reflects on the five-year legal battle to secure a new inquest into the death of his brother Geoff, who died in the North Tower of the World Trade Center on 9/11, and he explains what a favorable Supreme Court ruling could mean for the next stage of his family’s fight for truth and justice.

Watch the Interview

Watch the UK Supreme Court Hearing Live

The hearing will take place Wednesday, October 14, and Thursday, October 15, from 10:30 AM to 4:30 PM British Summer Time (5:30 AM to 11:30 AM Eastern) each day.

The entire hearing will be available to watch live, or afterward as a recording, on the UK Supreme Court’s YouTube channel.

The Supreme Court has also published the written arguments submitted by Matt’s legal team, by the Attorney General, and by both interveners. These documents are available to read on the Court’s official case page.