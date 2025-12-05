International Center for 9/11 Justice
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Visit IC911.org
Follow on X
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Next Sunday: Professor Richard Ellefritz to give Third Annual David Ray Griffin Lecture on ‘9/11 Truth Today’
Roundtable discussion to include 9/11 journalists and advocates Jason Bermas, James Corbett, Sandra Laratonda and Madhava Setty, MD
16 hrs ago
•
Intl. Center for 9/11 Justice
4
2
November 2025
URGENT: Help Matt Campbell keep his 9/11 Supreme Court case alive
Matt needs to raise £7,855 ($10,400) by Wednesday, December 3, to cover the required court fee and file his Notice of Intention to Proceed in his…
Nov 30
•
Intl. Center for 9/11 Justice
4
1
Tucker Carlson continues his 9/11 inquiry with powerful interview of widow Kristen Breitweiser
On the heels of Carlson’s five-part documentary series, this interview represents his most probing examination yet of the unresolved questions…
Nov 23
•
Ted Walter
5
1
Breakthrough: UK Supreme Court to hear Matt Campbell’s case challenging AG’s refusal to allow new 9/11 inquest
Matt’s relentless pursuit of truth and justice has reached this pivotal stage thanks to the extraordinary support of the public and the undeniable…
Nov 22
•
Intl. Center for 9/11 Justice
6
1
9/11 Truth Ascending: Taking Stock after a Watershed 24th Anniversary
A podcast conversation with Richard Gage, Madhava Setty, Piers Robinson, and Ted Walter.
Nov 16
•
Intl. Center for 9/11 Justice
7
1
‘The 9/11 Files’: Tucker Carlson treads cautiously in earnest attempt to spark new investigation
An in-depth look at Carlson’s series and where it leaves us on the path to a new 9/11 investigation.
Nov 4
•
Dr Piers Robinson
and
Ted Walter
4
1
2
October 2025
From taboo topic to national priority: Bret Weinstein and Ron Johnson on reinvestigating 9/11
Weinstein, who until now has never publicly questioned 9/11, spoke openly and eloquently about the overwhelming evidence that contradicts the official…
Oct 28
•
Intl. Center for 9/11 Justice
3
1
1
Justice for Geoff: 9/11 family member Matt Campbell traces the multi-year battle to reopen his brother’s inquest
Matt’s story showcases not only the glaring injustice his family has faced but also the tremendous courage it has taken to persist against a government…
Oct 14
•
Intl. Center for 9/11 Justice
3
2
Tucker Carlson’s 9/11 series opens doors and minds
In the wake of the series’ release, IC911 Research Director Dr. Piers Robinson has joined the growing conversation, and this is probably only the…
Oct 11
•
Intl. Center for 9/11 Justice
3
1
Building toward definitive evidence of automated piloting and explosions before planes struck the Twin Towers on 9/11
With interest in 9/11 truth growing among independent media and even among leaders in Washington, these findings are poised to have a major impact in…
Oct 9
•
Intl. Center for 9/11 Justice
5
1
Three Days, Three Dozen Talks: Your guide to every moment of Turning the Tide 2025
There will soon be a dedicated website serving as an archive of the conference. In the meantime, every talk can be viewed in the livestream videos from…
Oct 4
•
Intl. Center for 9/11 Justice
5
1
September 2025
New paper argues Covid-19 was a structural deep event driven by Western biosecurity state
The author, David Booth, reviews six leading hypotheses regarding the perpetrators of Covid-19 and their motives and concludes that only one passes the…
Sep 24
•
Intl. Center for 9/11 Justice
7
2
© 2025 Intl. Center for 9/11 Justice
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts