November 2025

URGENT: Help Matt Campbell keep his 9/11 Supreme Court case alive
Matt needs to raise £7,855 ($10,400) by Wednesday, December 3, to cover the required court fee and file his Notice of Intention to Proceed in his…
  
Intl. Center for 9/11 Justice
Tucker Carlson continues his 9/11 inquiry with powerful interview of widow Kristen Breitweiser
On the heels of Carlson’s five-part documentary series, this interview represents his most probing examination yet of the unresolved questions…
  
Ted Walter
Breakthrough: UK Supreme Court to hear Matt Campbell’s case challenging AG’s refusal to allow new 9/11 inquest
Matt’s relentless pursuit of truth and justice has reached this pivotal stage thanks to the extraordinary support of the public and the undeniable…
  
Intl. Center for 9/11 Justice
9/11 Truth Ascending: Taking Stock after a Watershed 24th Anniversary
A podcast conversation with Richard Gage, Madhava Setty, Piers Robinson, and Ted Walter.
  
Intl. Center for 9/11 Justice
‘The 9/11 Files’: Tucker Carlson treads cautiously in earnest attempt to spark new investigation
An in-depth look at Carlson’s series and where it leaves us on the path to a new 9/11 investigation.
  
Dr Piers Robinson
 and 
Ted Walter

October 2025

From taboo topic to national priority: Bret Weinstein and Ron Johnson on reinvestigating 9/11
Weinstein, who until now has never publicly questioned 9/11, spoke openly and eloquently about the overwhelming evidence that contradicts the official…
  
Intl. Center for 9/11 Justice
Justice for Geoff: 9/11 family member Matt Campbell traces the multi-year battle to reopen his brother’s inquest
Matt’s story showcases not only the glaring injustice his family has faced but also the tremendous courage it has taken to persist against a government…
  
Intl. Center for 9/11 Justice
Tucker Carlson’s 9/11 series opens doors and minds
In the wake of the series’ release, IC911 Research Director Dr. Piers Robinson has joined the growing conversation, and this is probably only the…
  
Intl. Center for 9/11 Justice
Building toward definitive evidence of automated piloting and explosions before planes struck the Twin Towers on 9/11
With interest in 9/11 truth growing among independent media and even among leaders in Washington, these findings are poised to have a major impact in…
  
Intl. Center for 9/11 Justice
Three Days, Three Dozen Talks: Your guide to every moment of Turning the Tide 2025
There will soon be a dedicated website serving as an archive of the conference. In the meantime, every talk can be viewed in the livestream videos from…
  
Intl. Center for 9/11 Justice

September 2025

