International Center for 9/11 Justice

International Center for 9/11 Justice

Home
Visit IC911.org
Follow on X
Archive
About

Why subscribe?

Stay up-to-date on latest news and action alerts from the International Center for 9/11 Justice. We typically publish one to two updates per week covering:

  • newly published papers in the Journal of 9/11 Studies or Debated Topics Forum;

  • updates on the Center’s legal, political, and public education initiatives;

  • our latest media appearances;

  • commentary on current events;

  • announcements and recaps of events;

  • opportunities to take action and further the cause of 9/11 justice.

Subscribe to our Substack to become part of a community that is fighting for 9/11 justice and a more peaceful, just, and democratic world.

To learn more about the tech platform that powers this publication, visit Substack.com.

User's avatar

Subscribe to International Center for 9/11 Justice

Research, education, and action aimed at fostering a global 9/11 awakening.

People

Intl. Center for 9/11 Justice

@ic911justice
Intl. Center for 9/11 Justice's avatar
Nonprofit research and educational institute dedicated to establishing an accurate account of 9/11 and to fostering a global realization and reckoning regarding the causes of this world-changing event.
© 2025 Intl. Center for 9/11 Justice · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture